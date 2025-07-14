Iran’s Missiles SMASHED Israel: Brian Berletic Reveals Devastating Aftermath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth is coming out about the impact of Iran's Operation True Promise 3 and its devastating for Israel. Brian Berletic of The New Atlas reveals the dark truth about the extent of the damage and what it means for the future of war between Iran and the US-backed Israeli regime.
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
