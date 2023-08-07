© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/3/2023 Congressman Mike Gallagher: The Chinese Communist Party steals between 225 and 600 billion dollars worth of American intellectual property and trade secrets every year, which is about $4,000 stolen per American family of four. And when the CCP weaponizes stolen technologies, it's ordinary Americans that are harmed.
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/3//2023 麦克·加拉格尔议员：中共每年窃取价值2250-6000亿美元的美国知识产权和商业机密，相当于每个四口之家的美国家庭被偷走4000美元；当中共将窃取的技术武器化时，受到伤害的是普通的美国人。
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共