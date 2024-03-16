Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal aliens after massive layoffs of Americans in Iowa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal alien migrants after massive layoffs in Iowa. Pete Hegseth reacts to reports Tyson Foods intends to hire 52,000 migrants after laying off 1,200 American workers in Iowa. So, now Tyson is using bugs for batter made by illegal aliens that are here to replace us.