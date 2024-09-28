Shatter the Chains of Painful Addictions with a Single Blow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: If thoughts are cheap, and negative states are a dime a dozen, then what does that tell us about any part of us that likes spending time identifying with them?
