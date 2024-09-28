They Were Not Able To ESCAPE: Su-57M Wiped Out a Group of British and Romanian Soldiers in ODESSA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of September 27, the Russian Armed Forces launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. And only now, 20 hours later, the first shocking details of this massive Russian missile attack have emerged. My friends, in this video I will tell you in detail about this Russian missile attack, which has already shocked not only Ukrainian but also NATO generals. However, before moving on to the main topic of today's video, I would like to start by telling you about the current situation around 'Vuhledar'...........................................................................
