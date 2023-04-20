BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PENTAGON is Shocked! Russian Su-57 and Su-35 Fighters were Recognized as the Best in the World!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
541 views • 04/20/2023

Today, the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Mikhail Degtyarev, speaking with the annual report on the work of the regional government before the legislative body of the region, said that military experts from all over the world, along with Russian military personnel, who are in the special military operation zone, highly appreciated the Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets produced in the Khabarovsk Territory. These Russian fighter jets, according to them, are "the best in the world," - Mikhail Degtyarev said. In his statement, the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory also emphasized the recognition of many Western experts. In particular, the experts acknowledged the effectiveness of the Su-57 and Su-35 in the special military operation zone and noted that these Russian fighter jets successfully completed all the missions assigned to them.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
su-35su-57russian planes
