JEHOVAH’S BETROTHAL GROUNDWORK 2, Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8, 20250723

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

(Laying a Christian Foundation Guided by JEHOVAH’s Divine Wisdom), Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8

Embarking upon the journey toward betrothal is not merely a matter of heart, it is a sacred dance that weaves together faith in Christ, wisdom of the Holy Spirit, and obedience in JEHOVAH’s divine guidance.

1. What is a CHRISTIAN BETROTHAL?

A. When a man (male) commits to marrying a female (woman) or vice versa, they are fulfilling all righteousness in the sight of JEHOVAH in obedience to His Commandments in Genesis 2:22-25:

22 And the rib, which the LORD JEHOVAH had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man.

23 And Adam said, “this is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.”

24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.

25 And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.” Amen!

