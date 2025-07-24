BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JEHOVAH’S BETROTHAL GROUNDWORK 2, Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8, 20250723
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

(Laying a Christian Foundation Guided by JEHOVAH’s Divine Wisdom), Genesis 2:18-25; Revelation 21:8

Embarking upon the journey toward betrothal is not merely a matter of heart, it is a sacred dance that weaves together faith in Christ, wisdom of the Holy Spirit, and obedience in JEHOVAH’s divine guidance.

1.  What is a CHRISTIAN BETROTHAL?

A.  When a man (male) commits to marrying a female (woman) or vice versa, they are fulfilling all righteousness in the sight of JEHOVAH in obedience to His Commandments in Genesis 2:22-25:

22 And the rib, which the LORD JEHOVAH had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man.

23 And Adam said, “this is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.”

24 Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.

25 And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.” Amen!

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

