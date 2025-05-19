BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BCI ~ DO YOU EVEN OWN YOUR OWN NEURONS ANYMORE?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
65 views • 4 months ago

empathy first

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

come join us for many stem cells & groovey tunes!

.

https://www.reportingxpress.com/xpress-insights/blog/a-hybrid-approach-combining-ai-with-humans

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full

https://www.computer.org/csdl/magazine/co/2020/08/09153308/1lSW9IsGAlG

.

https://github.com/HIVEMIND23/BEE23

https://www.earth.com/news/owning-a-digital-twin-of-your-brain-is-one-step-closer-to-becoming-a-reality/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/wireless-health-care

https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/uk-gdpr-guidance-and-resources/lawful-basis/biometric-data-guidance-biometric-recognition/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702

https://www.wsj.com/tech/brain-implant-musk-als-tbi-neuralink-f733998f

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1058

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/cd/54/68856ccb390a3e/US6754472.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YSK0-DDG0A

https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/02/07/rwa-tokenization-is-going-to-trillions-much-faster-than-you-think

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=mJM7-p_d3Hc

Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovations

https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Keywords
trump20242030covid
