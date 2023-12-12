Create New Account
Published 2 months ago

‘Tucker on X’ Ep. 47 - Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree. Here’s a statement from Gonzalo Lira’s father.

