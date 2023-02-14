© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Provides Eternal Homes For The Righteous.
Proverbs 12:7 (NIV).
7) The wicked are overthrown and are no more,
but the house of the righteous stands firm.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked will be gone forever.
The Righteous will live forever, with Jesus.
My Father’s house has many rooms;
if that were not so, would I have told you
that I am going there to prepare a place for you?
John 14:2 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/3um8t3bb
#wicked #overthrown #no #more #house #righteous #stands #firm #Jesus