What Kind of Nation Do We Envision?
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
12 views • 09/08/2023

The struggle for America is well underway -- the dissidents (like me) have a long way to go.  I do not believe that the Christian church or "conservatives," or "Patriots" have truly wrestled, intellectually, with what kind of a nation they want.  They "believe" as a matter of faith that "we are all Americans" and that somehow there is a viable nation that embraces "diversity," and multiculturalism when in the Bible these empires are anti-Christ.  This includes Babel (Babylon), Egypt, the Persian Empire and the Roman Empire.  If you are not interested in building nation-states that explicitly honor Jesus Christ as The Monarch, count me out.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com

jesus christnationnationalism
