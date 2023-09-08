What Kind of Nation Do We Envision?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The struggle for America is well underway -- the dissidents (like me) have a long way to go. I do not believe that the Christian church or "conservatives," or "Patriots" have truly wrestled, intellectually, with what kind of a nation they want. They "believe" as a matter of faith that "we are all Americans" and that somehow there is a viable nation that embraces "diversity," and multiculturalism when in the Bible these empires are anti-Christ. This includes Babel (Babylon), Egypt, the Persian Empire and the Roman Empire. If you are not interested in building nation-states that explicitly honor Jesus Christ as The Monarch, count me out.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com