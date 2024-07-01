BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nanotechnology: A New Frontier MSN 2024
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 10 months ago

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nanotechnology-a-new-frontier/vi-BB1mNp2o?item=flightsprg-tipsubsc-v1a?season/

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.

Come join us if thats something you are interested in!

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

.

Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

.

Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679

.

.

Read all of this thread!

This is what you aren't being told by the AGENT actors you are following! https://x.com/fear2022/status/1798040294560305237?t=GKZ2zDoZNrFqMN45QBxzOg&s=19

.

National nanotechnology initiative at 20 years: Enabling new horizons: MC Roco The unifying concepts and convergence of nanoscale science, engineering biology, information Tech, Cognitive Science bioN³tech https://x.com/fear2022/status/1798040294560305237?t=vZvt3anQ20qSOMF265qnDw&s=19

.

Internet of Everything (IoE) Group

https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/Research/Research-Areas

.

The Canadian government are using Directed Energy Weapons on regular people. Everything from HEL Lasers to Particle Beams.

The MM Waves are currently microwaving our brains. https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/emerging-technology-trend-cards/directed-energy-weapons

.

Canada - NATO Innovation Challenge Fall 2021: Cognitive Warfare On Populations Using The NBIC NNI "Convergence" methods

https://rumble.com/v4zj3if-canada-nato-innovation-challenge-fall-2021-cognitive-warfare.html

.

The Co'intel PRO AGENT "Truther" Creators Are Working Overtime To Keep You From Knowing About The BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE International Policy Program Ran By The Canadian Government!

https://rumble.com/v4y8d8r-may-29-2024.html

.

DARPA-PFIZER Human augmentics 2018 A.I. PRECISION 'HEALTHCARE' HUMAN GENOME EDITING & LIPID-NANOPARTICLES MrNa

https://rumble.com/v4rszs6-darpa-pfizer-human-augmentics-2018.html

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1784093425521848653?t=WiRMaD3sZ7Jxa2JTlU4hBw&s=19

.

(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS) (Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity'

https://rumble.com/v4rpte9-april-26-2024.html

.

How bio-convergence is shaping the future of healthcare technology Isreal Inovation Authority 2020

https://rumble.com/v4q9q98-april-18-2024.html

.

Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023

https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html

.

Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation Biological Effects and Safety Standards: A Review - Rome Laboratory - Air Force Materiel Command GrAffin Mr Force Ban, New York 1994

https://rumble.com/v4n4lfr-april-2-2024.html

(PDF) https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/ADA282886

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy