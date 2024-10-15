Fiber optic drones continue to entertain Ukrainian technology in the Kursk region

Russian Fiber optic drones continue to entertain Ukrainian technology in the Kursk (Russia) region.

As you can see, with the skill of the operator, these drones can be used even in dense forests, skillfully maneuvering between the trees.

Adding, from 'MyLordBebo':

Russian fiber optic drones maneuver through the woods and look for hidden AFU units.

Unless somebody with scissors cuts the cord, they’re mostly unstoppable.