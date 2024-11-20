Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Message: Belonging to the Truth

Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) - https://cmcsmen.net









November 24, 2024





The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe





Topic: Belonging to the Truth





Gospel

Jn 18:33b-37

Pilate said to Jesus,

"Are you the King of the Jews?"

Jesus answered, "Do you say this on your own

or have others told you about me?"

Pilate answered, "I am not a Jew, am I?

Your own nation and the chief priests handed you over to me.

What have you done?"

Jesus answered, "My kingdom does not belong to this world.

If my kingdom did belong to this world,

my attendants would be fighting

to keep me from being handed over to the Jews.

But as it is, my kingdom is not here."

So Pilate said to him, "Then you are a king?"

Jesus answered, "You say I am a king.

For this I was born and for this I came into the world,

to testify to the truth.

Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice."





Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to my voice.





In the passage from John 18:33-37, we see a profound exchange between Pilate and Jesus regarding the nature of kingship. Jesus reveals that while he is indeed a king, His kingdom transcends earthly realms. This serves as a reminder that Christ's mission was not to ensure our temporal happiness or earthly prosperity, but to pave the way for our eternal joy in heaven. As Catholic men committed to the truth, it is essential for us to reflect on this divine purpose. Our lives should be oriented towards this higher calling, recognizing that all other pursuits are secondary to our spiritual journey. Let gratitude for Christ's sacrifice inspire us to fulfill our roles in the world, living out our faith with purpose and dedication.













- The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe is celebrated on November 24, 2024, emphasizing Christ's royalty over individuals, families, society, governments, and nations.

- The readings for this day, including Daniel 7:13-14, Revelation 1:5-8, and John 18:33-37, highlight Christ's kingship, his triumph over sin and death, and his role as the Messiah who suffered for mankind.

- This feast was established by Pope Pius XI in 1925 to counter secularism and remind people of Christ's dominion over all creation.

- The liturgy for this feast day portrays Christ as a radiant, majestic, and divine King, reflecting the classic liturgy's perspective.

- The readings encourage gratitude to Christ for his humiliations and sufferings endured on our behalf, and loyalty to him as our King and Savior.



