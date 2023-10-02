Russian Soldier Rescues Surrendered Ukrainian Soldier - Bravely takes then Wounded Soldier while Under Ukrainian Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian soldier rescues Ukrainian soldier under fire
A video obtained by Sputnik shows the evacuation of a Ukrainian soldier injured in combat.
📹 In the midst of an artillery attack on the area by Ukrainian forces, a Russian soldier withdraws, taking the wounded with him and giving first aid to his prisoner.