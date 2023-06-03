BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 3 June 2023
06/03/2023

The rain held off and we had what we felt was a powerful and positive march through the city of Melbourne. As usual we started at Parliament House and stopped in the Bourke Street Mall, then onto Queen Victoria Market. We returned via Flinders Street Station. We had Police involvement this time so we did not have to stop traffic ourselves. We even crossed paths with the freedom 'splinter group' and we exchanged a few hugs as they passed. Tom, bless his heart, arranged for pizzas all round at Parliament House when our rally ended. 

Keywords
policeparliament housequeen victoria marketflinders street stationbourke street mallmelbourne freedom rally
