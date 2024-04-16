Avoiding Public Poisons

For more than a century, the population has been subjected to a growing variety and increasing amounts of mass public poisons. We are routinely receiving multiple poisons in small doses on purpose. Some of these are harmfully affecting you and your loved ones continuously.

The depopulation agenda of the cabal has resulted in development of a variety of harmful biological weapons. Through water, food, air, medicines and household products, we have been attacked by a sequence of chemicals, synthetic biology, nanotechnology and frequencies to reduce intelligence, foster illness and shorten lives.

It is time to stop dissemination of these harmful attacks, introduce benign replacements and detoxify the accumulated poisons from our bodies and environment for better health and restoration of nature.





~ More on public poisons: https://publicpoisons.com

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com