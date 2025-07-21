BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥One of the strikes reportedly hit the territory of the Kiev Radio Plant
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
58 views • 2 months ago

💥🇺🇦 One of the strikes reportedly hit the territory of the Kiev Radio Plant.

The latest virtual meeting of the Ramstein coalition has begun, with 52 countries participating at the level of defense ministers or their deputies.

Despite earlier reports from the UK that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth would attend, the U.S. is instead represented by NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, who oversees coordination of military aid to Ukraine within the alliance. The absence of the American defense secretary is being noted as a significant signal.

Ukraine is being represented by both the former defense minister Rustem Umerov, now head of the National Security and Defense Council, and his replacement, Denis Shmygal.

