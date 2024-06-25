Andy Schectman | Death of Petrodollar Accelerated After Saudi Arabia Didn’t Renew 50 Year Agreement on June 8th | Dollar Hegemony Has Ended | What is Project mBridge?

Moms on a Mission welcomes back to the show, Andy Schectman, CEO and Co-Founder of Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments. Andy joins us to discuss the repercussions of Saudi Arabia not renewing the 50 year agreement the U.S. had negotiated with them, through Henry Kissinger, where Saudi Arabia would sell oil in U.S. dollars in exchange for American military protection. Also, Andy breaks down important meetings that have occurred in which the BRICS payment infrastructure is actively being pursued through the New Development Bank. They also discussed new sea routes and trade logistics. Andy explains that it's all possible through the new transaction platform called, “Project Mbridge” which is a cross border digital payment system. Contact [email protected] to learn more and get prepared by purchasing gold and silver. For best pricing, tell them Moms on a Mission sent you! Follow Andy on X: https://x.com/milesfranklinco?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSI?= - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





DrStellaMD:

https://drstellamd.com/ - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.









Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



