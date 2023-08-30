MY FATHER SHOT MY DOG! Freedomain Couple's Convo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mom of 2 toddlers struggling to get rid of rage while healing from childhood and religious trauma
"Rage episodes won’t go away, despite therapy and some healing. Sometimes I feel like I’m the mother and wife I’ve always wanted to be. Sometimes I feel an uncontrollable rage. My husband and children deserve better. I suffered physical, mental, and emotional abuse as a child, as well as religious trauma. I’m not sure what else to do."
An AMAZING 4+ hour conversation about a marriage - the wife speaks first - then we hear from the husband...
