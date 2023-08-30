MY FATHER SHOT MY DOG! Freedomain Couple's Convo

Mom of 2 toddlers struggling to get rid of rage while healing from childhood and religious trauma





"Rage episodes won’t go away, despite therapy and some healing. Sometimes I feel like I’m the mother and wife I’ve always wanted to be. Sometimes I feel an uncontrollable rage. My husband and children deserve better. I suffered physical, mental, and emotional abuse as a child, as well as religious trauma. I’m not sure what else to do."





An AMAZING 4+ hour conversation about a marriage - the wife speaks first - then we hear from the husband...





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022