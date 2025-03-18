Pt. 1 Deep Dive Into: Ed Leedskalnin and His Coral Castle - Introduction & Chapter 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Streamed live to YouTube on January 7th, 2025)
In this series, I will be reading from the book Coral Castle by Rusty McClure and Jack Heffron, as well as showing my personal photos taken at Coral Castle when I visited in 2023, where I also picked up the book. We will go through this book chapter by chapter and get a better understanding about who Ed Leedskalnin was and his accomplishments of building Coral Castle in Homestead, Florida.
