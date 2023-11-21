‘Swampy, slippery' Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday

US President Joe Biden has celebrated his 81st birthday pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House. Sky News Host Paul Murray has discussed Joe Biden's birthday and his botched turkey pardon joke with the Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly. Sky News host Paul Murray mocks the US president saying it's “swampy Joe, slippery Joe, stupid Joe’s 81st birthday in the United States”. President Biden confused singer Taylor Swift and Britney Spears during his speech when pardoning the two Thanksgiving turkeys. Mr Biden had failed at a joke attempt during the annual turkey pardon event at the White House. The President said the turkeys Liberty and Bell, who will be spared from Thanksgiving tables, were in similar competition to ticket-buyers for Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Swift’s Eras tours.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



