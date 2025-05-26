Tommy Robinson Set Free! Trump's Free Speech Envoy Investigates UK | Canada Ostrich Update 5/25/25

World News Report: The court rules Tommy Robinson could be freed this week from his prison sentence over a contempt of court charge that Tommy insists is all about free speech. Speaking of free speech, it's just been released that the US sent an envoy to the UK to investigate their harsh punishments for prolifers and others who have received jail time for thought crimes and prayers. The French government has released a damning report on the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood into European institutions to destroy the West, and nations like Sweden are taking action. Update: RFK Jr. sends a letter to Canada to ask them to save the ostriches. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tommy-robinson-set-free/













