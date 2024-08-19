Why Did God Judge Jezebel and Ahab in the Bible?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this devotional episode, the speaker shares encouraging words from the Bible, focusing on stories from the Old Testament to uplift the hearts of believers. The episode discusses God's divine justice, illustrating this with the story of Naboth, Ahab, and Jezebel from the Book of Kings. The speaker emphasizes that God sees all, will have the final say, and that everyone must give an account to God for their actions. The message encourages listeners to focus on their own lives and be aware of God’s all-seeing presence. It concludes with a prayer for God to use the devotional to change hearts and lives.
00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotions
00:12 Encouragement from Old Testament Stories
00:34 The Promise of a Heavenly Home
01:13 God's Sovereign Actions and Justice
02:18 The Accountability Before God
03:59 The Prevalence of Evil and God's Final Say
05:41 The Omniscient Witness: God Sees All
07:03 Elijah's Solemn Task
09:53 Conclusion and Prayer