BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Did God Judge Jezebel and Ahab in the Bible?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 9 months ago

In this devotional episode, the speaker shares encouraging words from the Bible, focusing on stories from the Old Testament to uplift the hearts of believers. The episode discusses God's divine justice, illustrating this with the story of Naboth, Ahab, and Jezebel from the Book of Kings. The speaker emphasizes that God sees all, will have the final say, and that everyone must give an account to God for their actions. The message encourages listeners to focus on their own lives and be aware of God’s all-seeing presence. It concludes with a prayer for God to use the devotional to change hearts and lives.


🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotions

00:12 Encouragement from Old Testament Stories

00:34 The Promise of a Heavenly Home

01:13 God's Sovereign Actions and Justice

02:18 The Accountability Before God

03:59 The Prevalence of Evil and God's Final Say

05:41 The Omniscient Witness: God Sees All

07:03 Elijah's Solemn Task

09:53 Conclusion and Prayer

Keywords
murdercoolcrazyjusticejudgementrightswickedenvyjezebelleftsnabothcovetoussezygod sees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy