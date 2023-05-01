J6 Inmate Billy Chrestman's Mom's inside account: Jailed 2+ yrs, Clean Record, No trial

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



January 6th prisoner Billy Chrestman's mother, Susan Moser, joins the program to share what its like in the DC Gulag for the jailed and persecuted political prisoners. She shares her son's background which includes time serving in the military, a clean criminal record, no history of violence and a father of 3 children. She also shares what its been like for the prisoners and what modern day tyranny in America looks like. You can help Billy Moser cover his attorney fees at https://GiveSendGo.com/J6Dad

