Nigel Farage + Brexit Leaders Bank Accounts Shut Down -- You're Next (#bitcoin )
Recharge Freedom
121 views • 07/01/2023

Leader of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, and other Brexiteers, we're recently de-banked in England, obviously for holding opinions that run contrary to the current political establishment. The fact is, if they can go after Nigel's bank account, which he had the same institution for 43 years, they can come after you. Bitcoin is the only answer, a peer to peer payment Network without centralized control, where your wealth is difficult to seize, that will protect you from theft, and the coming totalitarianism. #bitcoin #nigelfarage #brexit #cancelling #debanked MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

bitcoinbrexitstocksfascismnigel faragetotalitarianisminvestingcanceledbitcoin networkrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiwrong thingbrexiteersdbangzbank account canceledbitcoin is the liferaftpeer to peer payments
