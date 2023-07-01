Nigel Farage + Brexit Leaders Bank Accounts Shut Down -- You're Next (#bitcoin )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leader of the Brexit movement, Nigel Farage, and other Brexiteers, we're recently de-banked in England, obviously for holding opinions that run contrary to the current political establishment. The fact is, if they can go after Nigel's bank account, which he had the same institution for 43 years, they can come after you. Bitcoin is the only answer, a peer to peer payment Network without centralized control, where your wealth is difficult to seize, that will protect you from theft, and the coming totalitarianism.
