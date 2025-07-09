Donation Efforts and Partnership with the Satellite Phone Store

When disaster strikes, action speaks louder than words! Through our partnership with Satellite Phone Store, every purchase of EMP-proof Faraday bags now triggers a $100 donation to Texas relief efforts - funding food, lab tests for toxic metals, and emergency communications.





Want to join the mission? Watch our latest interview to see how YOUR support makes life-saving impact!





#TexasRelief #DisasterPreparedness #FaradayTech #CommunityStrong #PrepperLife





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport