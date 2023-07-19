BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Q&A with Pharmacist Ben Fuchs and Becca Dukes - Digestion, Got Issues! Get Solutions! - 07-15-23
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs dives into the digestive tract and on what SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) is, how it’s created and also into FOD/FODMap (fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) eating and how to achieve a happier Gut.  He answers many questions related to the digestive tract including histamine reactions, severe acne and the face, dry skin on the body, boils on the back and shoulders, metabolites and the lymphatic system, anxiety/depression/ocd, estrobolome, estrogen levels and the effects of too high or too low.  Cold sores and what triggers them, what kind of fiber is best, and so much more.


Pharmacist Ben Discusses SIBO and FOD and achieving a happier GUT!

