China intercepts US military aircraft deploying submarine detectors in the South China Sea — Global Times
The Coast Guard managed to retrieve and inspect many of the electronics dropped near the Ren'ai Reef.
A Chinese military expert told the Global Times that the US is “Aiming to gather more hydrological data, the US intends to develop digital ocean maps for military purposes and analyze information related to Chinese submarines, posing a serious threat to China's national and military security.”