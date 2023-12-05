BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GENE MODIFIED CYBORG SLAVES OR FREE PEOPLE? HERE'S HOW WE WIN
High Hopes
High Hopes
219 views • 12/05/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby, aftertalk

Dec 2, 2023

AFTER TALK™ Atty Todd Calendar stays over to discuss the pathway to abolish gene modification and how to bust through the PREP Act and since Biden legally abolished the U.S.A. in January, it's time for citizen courts, grand juries, peacekeepers and local leadership. Be sure to catch the main show from Wed, 11/29/23.

Dr. Jane's Sworn Affidavit that has been submitted in numerous U.S. courts on behalf of our military to protect them from C19 shot mandates.

https://www.drjaneruby.com/affidavit-dr-jane-ruby-covid-injections-military-mandates-vaccine-adverse-reactions.php

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Malone v. Ruby Motion Hearing: Motion Hearing set for December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET via Zoom before Senior Judge Norman K. Moon.

Dial 571-353-2301 Zoom Access Code: 664017958

The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca  CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby

Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby

Defund DC: Freedomlawschool.org

PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular Run By Vets: https://www.patriotmobile.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!


Direct mail address for checks for the show or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3z4qgv-gene-modified-cyborg-slaves-or-free-people-heres-how-we-win.html

slavesusabidenwincyborggrand juriesabolishpathwayfree peopleprep actpeacekeepersdr jane rubydr rubydr janetodd calendargene modifiedcitizen courtslocal leadership
