ESG Scores: Are They a Ruse?

Tesla vs. Tobacco: Who Has the Higher ESG Score?
Legacy tobacco companies are posting higher ESG scores than Tesla, according to a recent study. This is likely due to the fact that ESG scores are often based on self-reported data, which can be manipulated.
#ESG #Tesla #tobacco #investing #sustainability #ESGinvesting