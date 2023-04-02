TAKE THIS MOMENT TO LOOK AROUND. HEAD ON A SWIVEL. OBSERVATIONS IN THIS MOMENT

It's really easy to do right now. We ve got MAJOR distractions going down. Or ARE they? It's not easy to tell what the actual stories are. Take this moment to stop and look the other way. Everyone is distracted with Trump right now. What about S.686? What about the hypersonic missiles vaporizing NATO command centers? What about gun laws and amendments being erased as we speak? So, I'm not saying Trump isn't important. I'm just saying, this is a really good time to look around and see what they're trying to slip past everyone. Such a mess... It's hard to tell. But every channel is reporting Trump so it might be a good time to stop and look around. Lemme know what ya see. And hit meeeeeee! [email protected]