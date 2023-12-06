Dr. Joel Wallach - Let's Talk Blood health with Dr. Joel Wallach - Daily with Doc and Becca 9/13/23

Dr. Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND, is talking about blood and what is hemoglobin? Healthy blood has adequate amounts of hemoglobin. It carries oxygen to all tissues and cells of the body. What nutrients are needed to make RBCs and hemoglobin? Per Dr. Joel Wallach, all 90 essential nutrients are important, but peripheral nutrients are also important, like oxygen. Where is hemoglobin made in the body? Blood transfusions provide 1 or 2 pints of blood with normal levels of hemoglobin. RBCs survive only 21 days, even if you get them from someone else. We should thank God for the miraculous biochemistry of the human body.





Over 400 million copies of Dr. Wallach’s CD Dead Doctor’s Don’t Lie have been sold. It’s in 17 languages! Dr. Wallach’s 32k+ autopsies have been a great learning process for everyone! Audience questions bring up topic discussion about;





Some volcanic rock has only 3 minerals, some has 10 minerals, others have 25 minerals.

Celiac disease is due to nutritional deficiencies as each generation eats the same foods and nutrients as the last generation.





Negative health consequences of today are the result of the advent of electricity.





Dr. Wallach addressed how effective blood transfusions were for those with anemia?

What does a person take if they are allergic to MSM?

If you have cataracts, when do you know or decide to have surgery?

A female wanted to know how to address her weight gain, night sweats and hot flashes.

Another woman said she had asthma and needed help because she’s allergic to the dogs on her farm, even though they’re outside.





