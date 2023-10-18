Terrorist Sympathizers: STFU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Golden Rule Of Media Commentary
* The fog of war is no joke.
* All warfare is based on deception.
* Question everything re: atrocity propaganda.
p.s. Israeli intelligence is now able to intercept Hamas communications!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3q3zsa-the-facts-about-what-happened-in-gaza-yesterday-ep.-2112-10182023.html