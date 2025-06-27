The Judeo-Christian Heresy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 8:44 must be made as famous in the Evangelical Church as John 3:16
- You [Jews] belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. John 8:44
The Return to the Land is accomplished as the exiled Sons of Israel/Jacob turn to Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ is the Land and the Nation.
- Who has ever heard of such things?
Who has ever seen things like this?
Can a country be born in a day
or a nation be brought forth in a moment?
Yet no sooner is Zion in labor
than she gives birth to her children.
Isaiah 66:8
All the Promises of God are completed in Jesus Christ:
- For all the promises of God find their Yes in Him [Jesus Christ]. 2 Cor 1:20