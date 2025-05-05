BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pakistan: Chenab River dries up dramatically after India's Indus Water Treaty suspension cuts off supply upstream
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
213 views • 4 months ago

Chenab River dries up dramatically after Indus Water Treaty suspension cuts off supply upstream — Gulistan News

Adding:

💥Iran RAGES at US nuclear meddling

"Statements from the US leadership are DESTRUCTIVE and only hinder the conclusion of the deal. Iran has always been a supporter of the diplomatic approach and insists on continuing negotiations on the deal," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei was quoted as saying by the SNN news agency.

Earlier, Trump said that he would seek "total dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy