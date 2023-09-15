Part 4 ~ How We Take Back Our Country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the most important video anyone could see at this time. It explains how the world and local bureaucRats believe they can control the entire world, and have in part, done that through the scamdemic. But the Unites States was set up by the Founding Fathers in such a way...that it's impossible for tyrants to succeed once people wake up to the threats and ACT.