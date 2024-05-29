Compounded Medications for Hypothyroidism

If you feel like you’ve been struggling with the symptoms of hypothyroidism or are not getting resolution on current thyroid therapy, this podcast is for you.

Hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) affects people of all ages and has many varying symptoms including low energy, hair loss/breakage, cold intolerance, fluid retention, ridges in fingernails, weight gain, joint pain, and brain fog.

In this week’s podcast, we visit with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh as she discusses all things regarding thyroid medication. Bryana is a Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy. Find out why you may not be finding symptom resolution with your current therapy and what more effective options are available.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

Medical Providers and Patients can call at 281-828-9088 or can find our drug catalog here: https://physicianspreferencerx.com/practitioners/drug-catalog/