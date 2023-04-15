© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert Redfield: Bird flu will be a greater pandemic than COVID-19
Dr. Robert Redfield, Former CDC Director, explains why the bird flu pandemic will be more dangerous than what the world experienced with COVID-19.
https://rumble.com/v2ia7xw-dr.-robert-redfield-bird-flu-will-be-a-greater-pandemic-than-covid-19.html