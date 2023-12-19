Why So Much Movement Around the World Right Now?

🤔Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency

I had a chance to talk with Penny Kelly and Patty Greer about using seeds passed through aluminum plates with electric current or seeds between neodymium magnets to increase crop yields. This a low cost, low tech way to increase agricultural output so I am wondering why this information isn't discussed more widely.





Patty Greer Films https://cropcirclefilms.com/

Penny Kelly https://pennykelly.com/









Millionaires migrating, animals migrating, gold bullion moving and the Milky Way black hole is a glowing orb of light as space community is moving to damage control. A look at prices from Great Depression for commodities and farm products.





David DuByne

🖥 https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast









[email protected]





