Warmonger NATO Fighter Jets Landed on The Ukrainian Border. Several fighter jets of the Nato Alliance Air Force landed one by one at an air base adjacent to Ukrainian territory. The fighter jets included F-35, F-16 and F/A-18 fighter jets. There are many rumors circulating that Nato will send high-tech fighter jets to Ukraine, such as Poland which has sent MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. As we know, the NATO countries agreed to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Besides Poland, Slovakia also sent 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Slovakia had announced the transfer of four of the 13 planes in March, after Ukrainian pilots traveled to the country and flew them to Ukraine. The remaining nine aircraft were sent overland. With the delivery of fighter jets such as the MiG-29 to Ukraine, it is possible that NATO will send other high-tech fighter jets such as the F-16 and F-18 to Ukraine.

