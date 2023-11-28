WHO & Gates Unleash Millions of Mosquitos in 12 Unsuspecting Countries









Activist, Frances Micklem, and former Deputy Minister of Indonesia, Richard Claproth, join the program to discuss the massive mosquito program that has been unleashed in 12 countries. They share what they know about the program and how it is affecting the local residents. We also discuss how the WHO amendments and the full treaty will enable the WHO to implement programs like this one in every member country without your knowledge or consent. You can sign the petition to help stop this insanity at https://forms.gle/r3894kP2HnpRawFRA





