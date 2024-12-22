BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 22 2024 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
Breaking news from the heart of the Yemini capital. The US takes aim, unleashing a devastating barrage of strikes on Sanaa, claiming it's targeted a Houthi missile storage facility and command centre for the group. As US planes scatter in the sky to bomb the Middle East, the US guns down one of its own, as a guided missile cruiser locks in on a supersonic F/A-18 fighter jet that was conducting operations against the Houthis. The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza comes under IDF attack, staff and patients are ordered to evacuate, leaving those that need critical care - at risk of death. Russia's President right there saying his nation should have started the Special Military Operation earlier as the West and Kiev finally forced Moscow to act. Vladimir Putin condemns the assassination of Russian General Kirillov. He calls it an act of terror, echoing the position of some officials in the incoming Trump administration.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

