Zero Hedge: "The Surveillance State Is Making A List, And You Are On It!"
The Appearance
The Appearance
303 followers
6
202 views • 6 months ago

ETNR * 12.6.2024


YOU'D BETTER WATCH OUT: THE SURVEILLANCE STATE

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/youd-better-watch-out-surveillance-state-making-list-and-youre-it-0


CHINA BANS EXPORT OF KEY MINERALS TO U.S.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/china-bans-export-of-key-minerals-to-u-s-as-trade-row-deepens/ar-AA1vgyHp?ocid=BingNewsSerp


UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS PATIENT ISOLATED IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

https://www.cleveland19.com/2024/12/05/university-hospitals-patient-under-isolation-after-arriving-democratic-republic-congo/


TRUDEAU LIBERALS EXPAND GUN-GRAB

https://torontosun.com/news/national/trudeau-liberals-expand-gun-grab-adding-324-new-models-to-ban-list


TOP VIROLOGIST CLAIMS PANDEMICS COMING ON JANUARY 21ST

https://www.msn.com/en-us/public-safety-and-emergencies/health-and-safety-alerts/top-virologist-claims-there-s-pandemics-coming-on-jan-21/ar-AA1vl1YG


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsbiblerussiachristianityprophecychinasurveillanceukraineperezend time news reportaugusto
