Zero Hedge: "The Surveillance State Is Making A List, And You Are On It!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ETNR * 12.6.2024
YOU'D BETTER WATCH OUT: THE SURVEILLANCE STATE
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/youd-better-watch-out-surveillance-state-making-list-and-youre-it-0
CHINA BANS EXPORT OF KEY MINERALS TO U.S.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/china-bans-export-of-key-minerals-to-u-s-as-trade-row-deepens/ar-AA1vgyHp?ocid=BingNewsSerp
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS PATIENT ISOLATED IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
https://www.cleveland19.com/2024/12/05/university-hospitals-patient-under-isolation-after-arriving-democratic-republic-congo/
TRUDEAU LIBERALS EXPAND GUN-GRAB
https://torontosun.com/news/national/trudeau-liberals-expand-gun-grab-adding-324-new-models-to-ban-list
TOP VIROLOGIST CLAIMS PANDEMICS COMING ON JANUARY 21ST
https://www.msn.com/en-us/public-safety-and-emergencies/health-and-safety-alerts/top-virologist-claims-there-s-pandemics-coming-on-jan-21/ar-AA1vl1YG
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]