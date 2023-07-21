FBI WAS WELL AWARE OF HUNTER LAPTOP BEFORE STORY BROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Matt Taibbi joins Eric Bolling to talk about how the FBI helped cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 Presidential election.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html