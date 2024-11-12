"We're in a bit of a CO2 famine now."



Dr. William Happer, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Princeton University:



"If you look over geological history, it's been much higher than now most of the time."



"Most plants do better with more CO2 than they have now. So it's just a complete distortion of the truth to call it a pollutant. It's not a pollutant at all."



"People [like Al Gore] saw a way to make a buck in demonising CO2, and that's what's happened."



"Greenhouse operators... intentionally increase the CO2 concentration in the greenhouse by factors of two, three, four... because the plants grow so much better with more CO2."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/