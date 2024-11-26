BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 006 HQ
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 6 months ago

BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study Parasha 06 Tol’dot “generations”


Main concept: Responsibility & despised

SYNOPSIS:

• Rivkah has twins, Esav and Ya'akov. (25:19-26)

• Esav gives Ya'akov his birthright in exchange for some stew. (25:27-34)

• King Avimelekh is led to think that Rivkah is Yitz'chak sister and later finds out that she is really his wife. (26:1-16)

• Yitz'chak plans to bless Esav, his firstborn. Rebekah / Rivkah and Ya'akov deceive Yitz'chak so that Ya'akov receives the blessing. (27:1-29)

• Esav threatens to kill Ya'akov, who then flees to Haran. (27:30-45)



www.bgmctv.org


Keywords
north carolinayeshuahrrmessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy