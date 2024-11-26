BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 006 HQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study Parasha 06 Tol’dot “generations”
Main concept: Responsibility & despised
SYNOPSIS:
• Rivkah has twins, Esav and Ya'akov. (25:19-26)
• Esav gives Ya'akov his birthright in exchange for some stew. (25:27-34)
• King Avimelekh is led to think that Rivkah is Yitz'chak sister and later finds out that she is really his wife. (26:1-16)
• Yitz'chak plans to bless Esav, his firstborn. Rebekah / Rivkah and Ya'akov deceive Yitz'chak so that Ya'akov receives the blessing. (27:1-29)
• Esav threatens to kill Ya'akov, who then flees to Haran. (27:30-45)