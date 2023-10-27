© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gregory Mannarino - Fritjof Persson LIVEFriday 27th Oct 2023
1 pm EDT
5 pm GMT
7 pm CET (Swedish time)
Link to the LIVE stream
The public is encouraged to ask questions through Odyssé
https://odysee.com/@valsamverkan/Gregory-Mannarino-Michael-Zazzio
1 pm EDT: Gregory Mannarino
2 pm EDT: Michael Zazzio
9 pm GMT: Plazma-Fritjof
LIVE stream links published here 30 minues prior LIVE.
Promo Video for Friday, 27th Oct 2023https://swebbtube.se/w/e8kdAKHjonRFY2sqUoEdQX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KIek7aeVCpM9/
https://rumble.com/v3rkkqy-promo-video-for-friday-27th-oct-2023.html
https://www.brighteon.com/eac22282-5452-4eaf-8869-47778837c839