BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Addiction - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.78 with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/11/2023

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Mar 9, 2023

Why has addiction become so prevalent in our world? What, if anything, can we do to overcome it? What can we do to maintain hope? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, for a frank discussion and learn some answers to these questions. This episode also features an interview with Jim Wahlberg (brother of Mark Wahlberg) in which he shares some of his family’s experience with addiction and how they have worked to overcome it.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 78: Addiction


For more information about Comunitá Cenacolo visit https://www.hopereborn.org

To watch the exclusive interview with Jim Wahlberg click here... https://divinemercyplus.org/videos/fr-chris-alars-interview-jim-wahlberg


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46R3GbKbyI4


Keywords
addictionchristiancatholicovercomehopeexperiencefr chris alarliving divine mercyjim wahlberg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy