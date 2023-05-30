Exploring the World of Cannabis with The Cannabis Corner

"The Cannabis Corner" is a show hosted by Joe LaChance and Lou Vega, two passionate advocates for cannabis education and advocacy.





With a focus on exploring the many aspects of cannabis culture and its evolving legal landscape, Joe and Lou bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to each episode.





Through engaging interviews with experts and industry insiders, as well as lively discussions on current events and trends, "The Cannabis Corner" is an informative and entertaining resource for anyone interested in the world of cannabis.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we talk about "The Cannabis Corner"